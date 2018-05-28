Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Accuses NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman of ‘Trump Ass-Kissing’

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen accused the New York Times’s White House correspondent Maggie Haberman of “Trump ass-kissing,” after she used the term “demonstrable falsehoods” rather than “lies” to describe President Donald Trump’s tweets.

“Trump told two demonstrable falsehoods this AM, one about his administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant kids inclu [sic] infants from their parents, which he tried to claim wasn’t his own policy,” Haberman tweeted. “The other was falsely claiming his own aide didn’t give a bg [sic] briefing.”

Trump told two demonstrable falsehoods this AM, one about his administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant kids inclu infants from their parents, which he tried to claim wasn’t his own policy. The other was falsely claiming his own aide didn’t give a bg briefing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 26, 2018

“If you said ‘lies’ instead of ‘demonstrable falsehoods’ (although I applaud this blend of simultaneous trump ass kissing and Twitter trolling) you could have spelled out both ‘morning’ and ‘including’ – sorry, making the best of character usage is one of my passions,” Teigen retorted. “Now I’m out.”

If you said “lies” instead of “demonstrable falsehoods” (although I applaud this blend of simultaneous trump ass kissing and Twitter trolling) you could have spelled out both “morning” and “including” – sorry, making the best of character usage is one of my passions. Now I’m out. https://t.co/vdRQGHEBAJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2018

Teigen, whose husband is frequent Trump-basher and singer John Legend, also argued that Haberman and other journalists do not use such terms in order to retain close access to his presidency.

“Access. It is quite the conundrum,” she said. “Be able to be in the same room as someone as fragile as our man child leader OR call him out on his s— and never be invited back. The problem stems from the fact our president is an adult baby with a constant wet poo in his pants.”

Access. It is quite the conundrum. Be able to be in the same room as someone as fragile as our man child leader OR call him out on his shit and never be invited back. The problem stems from the fact our president is an adult baby with a constant wet poo in his pants. https://t.co/koqVgHCox7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2018

The evidence for Teigen’s claims remains unclear given the hostility of the mainstream media, especially outlets like the New York Times, toward the Trump presidency. Haberman has previously accused the Trump White House of behaving like the Iran regime over Trump’s blocking of individuals on Twitter.

Last month, Trump himself even described Haberman as a “third-rate reporter” and a “Crooked H flunkie” after she penned an article questioning his lawyer Michael Cohen’s loyalty to his client.

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip,’” Trump tweeted at the time.

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

While working at Politico, Maggie Haberman also developed a close relationship with Hillary Clinton’s campaign, who described her as “friendly journalist” who would “tee up” stories designed to advance her campaign.

