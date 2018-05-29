Wanda Sykes Quits ‘Roseanne’ After Racially Charged Remark

Comedian Wanda Sykes announced Tuesday that she will no longer be a part of the hit show Roseanne, following Roseanne Barr’s racially charged remarks about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Sykes, who was a consulting producer for the ABC show, tweeted, “I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.”

Barr is under fire for saying Jarrett is what you would get if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

The controversial remark came in response to a news article alleging Jarrett’s role in a CIA plot to surveil the president of France.

The sitcom star has since apologized for the racially charged remark and said she is leaving Twitter.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” Barr told her 646,000 followers.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” added the actress-comedian.

ABC has yet to comment on the controversy.