Hollywood Reacts to Roseanne Barr’s Valerie Jarrett Tweet: ‘Millions Are Traumatized’

A horde of Hollywood stars took to social media on Tuesday to react to Roseanne Barr’s remarks in which she said former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett is what you get “if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

“I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted ‘joke’ made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018,” actress Patricia Arquette wrote.

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

Entertainment podcaster and biographer Toure wrote, “For the many who pay her no mind, Roseanne Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett was the result if a “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Roseanne called a Black woman an ape. Where’s joke attempt?

For the many who pay her no mind, Roseanne Barr tweeted that Valerie Jarrett was the result if a “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Roseanne called a Black woman an ape. Where's joke attempt? https://t.co/J2Nw3mGqUQ — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

Dear @ABC, This is a time-sensitive issue. Millions are hurt, offended, and traumatized by Roseanne’s racist comments. A slow response from her employer suggests you support her comments which is even more hurtful. — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

After initially calling her tweet about Jarrett “a joke,” Barr issued an apology for her racially charged remark.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” the 65-year-old actress-comedian wrote.

Barr’s remarks were met with calls from activists for ABC to cancel her eponymous sitcom, which had dominated in the network ratings race since its revival in March.

Below is a roundup of the reaction from celebrities to Barr’s remarks.

i love roseanne quite a bit the comment roseanne tweeted was racist and childish

and beneath her best self

she has apologized twitter is a dangerous place — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 29, 2018

Thank you @iamwandasykes . She is a fascist. What she said about @ValerieJarrett is unconscionable. https://t.co/B6ewu9AVGu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Shame on you @therealroseanne and @ABCNetwork @RoseanneOnABC Not a single apology can get me to respect your despicable racist character. #EndRacism in #mainstream media NOW!!! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) May 29, 2018

I wrote on the original "Roseanne" where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia. Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 29, 2018

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne … https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

I truly hope that one day, the values that we hold our actors, producers, news casters, CEO’s, religious leaders, athletes, law enforcement, Military personnel, every day working class people, and sitcom stars to will be the same standard we hold our President to. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 29, 2018

Anyone working with or for this person needs to take a long walk today and really think about it https://t.co/A4F1LWNb1p — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 29, 2018

A big thanks to everyone who brought Roseanne back into our lives. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

@brianstelter that's funny. ABC execs figured out a way to control me. They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets. @GMA https://t.co/Q0BbE4uhhg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

adios

Roseanne! good

riddance. hashtag

NOT Winning. the

runway is

now clear

for

OUR reboot. ©#CharlieHarperReturns pic.twitter.com/HcqMvIoxCM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) May 29, 2018

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson