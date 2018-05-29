Talent Agency Drops Roseanne Barr over Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Roseanne Barr will no longer be represented by ICM Partners after the Roseanne star made racially charged comments about Valerie Jarrett, according to an internal memo sent to the talent agency’s staff on Tuesday.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” the memo read.

“What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Barr sparked a massive backlash after tweeting Jarrett is what you would get if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby,” prompting ABC to cancel the sitcom.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Tuesday.

Barr posted the tweet in response to a report alleging Jarrett’s role in a Deep State plot to spy on French presidential candidates.

The comedian-actress has since apologized for the putdown and said she will no longer tweet.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” Barr told her fans.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” she added.