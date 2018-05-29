Roseanne Barr Quits Twitter, Apologizes for Racially Charged Valerie Jarrett Tweet

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr announced Tuesday she is leaving Twitter after making racially charged remarks about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” Barr told her 646,000 followers after tweeting the political operative is what one would get if “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” added the actress-comedian.

The controversial remark came in response to news article alleging Jarrett’s role in a CIA-led effort to spy on the president of France.

The tweet, that has since been deleted, was met with massive blowback across social media.

When asked about her motive behind the controversial tweet by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, Barr responded that it was meant to be “a joke.”

On May 19th, the “Roseanne” star said she was leaving “all social media,” except for Instagram due to anti-Semitism

“I must in good conscience leave Twitter. bye bye!” Barr added in a now deleted tweet.

Roseanne Barr recently burst back on the Hollywood A-list with the return of her eponymous sitcom, which was a ratings juggernaught for ABC week after week At press time, neither ABC nor Valerie Jarrett had commented on Barr’s remarks or her apology.