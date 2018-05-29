Roseanne Barr Calls Valerie Jarrett a Combo of ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes’

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr took a swipe at former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday, saying the longtime political operative is what you’d get if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, with “vj” appearing to stand for Valarie Jarrett. Barr’s tweet was in response to a news article about Jarrett’s alleged role in a CIA plot to spy on the president of France.

muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

When confronted on Twitter by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski about her tweet involving the Sunni Islamist organization, the 1968 sci-fi film, and Jarrett, Barr replied, “It’s a joke.”

In a tweet sent moments later, Barr wrote, “ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people.”

Barr’s initial tweet, however, ignited a firestorm of rebuke on social media.

Activist Shaun King and New York Times reporter Sopan Deb both shared Barr’s post while acknowledging that the 65-year-old actress is currently the star of the popular eponymous sitcom on Disney-owned ABC.

How in the world does @ABC & @Disney justify this? Roseanne literally just said that Valerie Jarrett, who was Senior Advisor to President Obama, is like the Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes having a baby. This is the gross normalization of bigotry in America. https://t.co/zPYE1nBGPA — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 29, 2018

this is what roseanne said early this morning, referring to valerie jarrett. currently, she is the star of a prominent ABC show and someone the president called to congratulate. https://t.co/AmNp4fAETy — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 29, 2018

Barr’s tweets about Jarrett followed the actress’s tweetstorm about the ties between Chelsea Clinton and leftist billionaire George Soros.

Chelsea Soros Clinton — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Clinton responded to Barr, which led the actress to fire off two more Chelsea Clinton-bashing tweets.

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

I'm sorry-Chelsea Clinton IS NOT married to a nephew of George Soros-i apologize for the mistake! ! #Sorry — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

At press time, neither Jarrett nor ABC had commented on Barr’s comments.

