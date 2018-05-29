Roseanne Barr Calls Valerie Jarrett a Combo of ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes’

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr took a swipe at former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday, saying the longtime political operative is what you’d get if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, with “vj” appearing to stand for Valarie Jarrett. Barr’s tweet was in response to a news article about Jarrett’s alleged role in a CIA plot to spy on the president of France.

When confronted on Twitter by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski about her tweet involving the Sunni Islamist organization, the 1968 sci-fi film, and Jarrett, Barr replied, “It’s a joke.”

In a tweet sent moments later, Barr wrote, “ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people.”

Barr’s initial tweet, however, ignited a firestorm of rebuke on social media.

Activist Shaun King and New York Times reporter Sopan Deb both shared Barr’s post while acknowledging that the 65-year-old actress is currently the star of the popular eponymous sitcom on Disney-owned ABC.

Barr’s tweets about Jarrett followed the actress’s tweetstorm about the ties between Chelsea Clinton and leftist billionaire George Soros.

Clinton responded to Barr, which led the actress to fire off two more Chelsea Clinton-bashing tweets.

At press time, neither Jarrett nor ABC had commented on Barr’s comments.

