‘Roseanne’ Canceled at ABC Following Valerie Jarrett Tweet

ABC Entertainment has canceled the revival of its hit show Roseanne after actress Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet describing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday.

Barr had apologized for the tweet, claiming that it was a “bad joke” that was “in bad taste,” after she was hit with immediate backlash for her racist remark.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr said. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

The show, which was rebooted in March following a 21-year absence, attracted huge viewership and won praise for its promotion of traditional family values.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger chimed in on the decision to yank Roseanne off the air, taking to Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

“There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Iger added.

