Actress Sara Gilbert, a longtime co-star of Roseanne, is speaking out against Roseanne Barr’s racially charged comments about former Obama White House official Valerie Jarrett, calling the remarks “abhorrent.”

Roseanne Barr sparked a massive backlash after tweeting Jarrett is what you would get if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby,” prompting ABC to cancel ‘Roseanne.’

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Tuesday.

NEW: ABC cancels "Roseanne" reboot after Roseanne Barr writes racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett; "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values," the network says https://t.co/zaveyPImK8 pic.twitter.com/3ESI7uAo9c — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2018

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert said.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

The racially charged tweet came in response to a report alleging the former top Obama aide’s role in a CIA-led plan to spy on the president of France.

The comedian-actress has since apologized for comments and said she will no longer be active on Twitter.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” Barr told her followers.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr added.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In response to Barr’s comments, comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer for Roseanne, said she will not result to the show.

“I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.”

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Co-star Emma Kenney, who plays Gilbert’s characters’ daughter on the show, also released a statement on Tuesday saying she is “hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed” by Barr’s “racist and distasteful comments.”

Actress Emma Kenney: "I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable … As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled." https://t.co/gesPw8AuZf pic.twitter.com/16QaywZ6iP — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2018

ABC Entertainment canceled the revival on Tuesday. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey released a statement, saying, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”