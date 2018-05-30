Fashion Notes: Kim Kardashian Wears French Power Suit to Trump White House Meeting

Reality TV mega-mogul Kim Kardashian West wore a monochromatic black power suit to the White House to meet with President Trump on Wednesday evening.

Mrs. Kardashian West channeled First Lady Melania Trump in her all-black attire, adding a pop of color with a pair of bright yellow stilettos. Mrs. Trump often wears monochromatic looks with vibrant stilettos to add a touch of feminity.

The black suit worn by Mrs. Kardashian West is by French luxury house Vetements, a brand that’s become known for its irony-inspired style that often features thousand dollar t-shirts made to look like cheap vintage bargain finds.

In a photo posted by President Trump, Mrs. Kardashian West can be seen standing behind the Oval Office desk, revealing the stitching on her pants’ crotch which reads “VETEMENTS.”

Here's the off-the-runway Vetements power suit that Kim Kardashian West wore today to meet with President Trump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ot6wU5HaaO — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2018

Mrs. Trump often wears power suits at the White House, though her pants and jackets tend to be vastly more form fitting than Mrs. Kardashian West’s Vetements suit.

In her last public appearance, Mrs. Trump wore a Christian Dior double-breasted checkered suit to welcome home freed Americans who had been held captive in North Korea, Breitbart News noted.