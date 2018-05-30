Fashion Notes: Kim Kardashian Wears French Power Suit to Trump White House Meeting
Reality TV mega-mogul Kim Kardashian West wore a monochromatic black power suit to the White House to meet with President Trump on Wednesday evening.
Mrs. Kardashian West channeled First Lady Melania Trump in her all-black attire, adding a pop of color with a pair of bright yellow stilettos. Mrs. Trump often wears monochromatic looks with vibrant stilettos to add a touch of feminity.
The black suit worn by Mrs. Kardashian West is by French luxury house Vetements, a brand that’s become known for its irony-inspired style that often features thousand dollar t-shirts made to look like cheap vintage bargain finds.
In a photo posted by President Trump, Mrs. Kardashian West can be seen standing behind the Oval Office desk, revealing the stitching on her pants’ crotch which reads “VETEMENTS.”
Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian in the White House. Both are behind the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk. (@POTUS)
Courtesy of POTUS
Kim Kardashian, center, arrives at the security entrance of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
TV personality Kim Kardashian is seen entering the grounds of the White House on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
TV personality Kim Kardashian is seen entering the grounds of the White House on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
TV personality Kim Kardashian is seen entering the grounds of the White House on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Television personality Kim Kardashian (C) enters the White House grounds on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kardashian was scheduled to meet with members of the Trump administration during her visit. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian, second from left, leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Here's the off-the-runway Vetements power suit that Kim Kardashian West wore today to meet with President Trump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Ot6wU5HaaO
Mrs. Trump often wears power suits at the White House, though her pants and jackets tend to be vastly more form fitting than Mrs. Kardashian West’s Vetements suit.
In her last public appearance, Mrs. Trump wore a Christian Dior double-breasted checkered suit to welcome home freed Americans who had been held captive in North Korea, Breitbart News noted.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. to greet three Americans freed from captivity in North Korea, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House in Washington, early Thursday, May 10, 2018, to greet three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year, who are arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
First lady Melania Trump, from right, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. to greet three Americans freed from captivity in North Korea, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
For her husband’s State of the Union (SOTU) address earlier this year, Mrs. Trump looked divine in another Christian Dior suit, a Dolce & Gabbana silk top, and Christian Louboutin stilettos, Breitbart News noted.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump departs The Capitol at the conclusion of President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump arrives for the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump departs the US Capitol after US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump arrives for the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.