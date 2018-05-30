Harvey Weinstein Indicted On Rape, Criminal Sexual Act Charges

Disgraced Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Wednesday on sex charges brought by New York prosecutors.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein indicted by grand jury on charges of rape and criminal sexual act. “This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance says. pic.twitter.com/vgrZtne0rF — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2018

Harvey Weinstein plead not guilty to sex crime charges, last Friday, after the moviemaker turned himself into the NYPD.

As part of a bail package negotiated in advance, Weinstein put up $1 million in cash and will agreed to wear a monitoring device. Weinstein’s travel has been restricted after surrendering his passport, the New York Times reported.

“Vance’s moves are just one open question as the extraordinary Weinstein sexual abuse scandal heads to the legal phase. Weinstein, 66, was arraigned with a criminal complaint alleging he forced Lucia Evans, an aspiring actress, to perform oral sex in 2004 and raped a second woman at a New York hotel in 2013,” reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, since the bombshell allegations surfaced seven months ago.