Kim Kardashian Visiting White House for Trump Meeting on Prison Reform

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to host reality television superstar Kim Kardashian for dinner at their private home on Wednesday, according to a Vanity Fair report and meet with her at the White House.

Both Kushner and Kardashian have spent months discussing prison reform and a possible pardon for 62-year-old great-grandmother Alice Johnson, a drug offender who is serving a life sentence without parole.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

A person “familiar with the meeting” told Vanity Fair that Kardashian will also likely meet with President Donald Trump, although White House officials have not confirmed those details.