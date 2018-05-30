Roseanne Barr Lashes Out at Co-Stars Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman

Roseanne Barr, the sitcom superstar fired by ABC Tuesday over a racist tweet, did not react well to statements released by her Roseanne co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.

Gilbert, who played Roseanne Connor’s daughter Darlene — and who reportedly was responsible for the sitcom’s reboot — condemned Barr in a widely circulated tweet Tuesday.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert said.

Barr responded with an incredulous “Wow! unreal”

Fishman, who plays Roseanne Connor’s son D.J., released a statement saying he was “devastated” by the show’s cancellation and that he condemns Barr’s statements “vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society.”

“My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views … we must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

Barr accused Fishman of ignoring the fact that she created that platform for inclusivity and for throwing her under the bus.

“[I] created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!”

As the furor around her racist tweet exploded on Tuesday morning, Barr apologized and announced she was leaving Twitter permanently. This is something she has done before and not followed up on.

UPDATE: Wednesday morning Barr sounded more conciliatory towards Gilbert, at least, and explained her tweet to two of her nearly 800,000 Twitter followers: “no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed fucked up,” Barr said.

In the second tweet, she wrote: “She’s distancing herself from me and my tweet-she has to.”

