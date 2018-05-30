Roseanne Barr Returns to Twitter with More Apologies: ‘I Gave Them the Weapon to Kill Me’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the cancellation of “Roseanne” (all times local).

11:25 p.m.

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters’ tweets that attacked ABC and others.

Barr’s tweetstorm late Tuesday evening came hours after ABC announced it was canceling the reboot of her show “Roseanne” over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologized to “all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

thanks for supporting me! I gave them the weapon to kill me-I was not equipped to take all the heat. I cracked & made a stupid insensitive joke-it’s my fault. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She then retweeted supporters’ statements attacking ABC’s hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticized President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett’s photo side-by-side with a “Planet of the Apes” actor.