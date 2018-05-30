Roseanne Barr says she is mulling her next move a day after ABC canceled the hit sitcom Roseanne — suggesting that fans and defenders have inspired her to fight her swift sacking over a controversial tweet.

“[Y]ou guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” Barr tweeted Wednesday in response to an outpouring of support.

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“I am tired of being smeared,” she continued, “over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism.”

Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr has not publicly suggested any specific course of action she may take.

“The star might be able to litigate for wrongful termination, but it’s unlikely that even invoking the First Amendment could get her out of the morality clause given the public backlash from her tweet. It’s even more unlikely that she could convince the network to reverse its cancellation and green light a second season of her revival given the extremely negative attention her words brought on the network,” reports Fox News.

Roseanne Barr set off a firestorm of criticism on Tuesday after describing Jarrett as the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes — a remark she has since apologized for, later claiming she was “Ambien tweeting.”

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” she said in a now-deleted tweet.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”

ABC and its parent company Disney worked quickly to denounce Barr’s insult to Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Tuesday.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called Jarrett personally to offer her an apology — prompting President Donald Trump to demand an apology for insults from other ABC employees.