Autotrader Pulls Ads from TBS’s ‘Full Frontal’ After Samantha Bee’s ‘Feckless C**t’ Remark

Online car selling and trading giant Autotrader announced on Thursday that it has suspended it’s advertising sponsorship on TBS’s late-night show Full Frontal after host Samantha Bee called White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.”

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal,” read a message from the Autotrader official Twitter account. “he comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company.”

“As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the company’s tweet concluded.

On Thursday, as backlash against Bee mounted on social media, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanded a response from Time Warner and TBS on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said of Bee in a statement to reporters.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” Sanders continued. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

Late Thursday, Bee took to Twitter to issue an apology to Ivanka Trump and her viewers.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

A PR representative for Turner Broadcasting did not return phone and email messages from Breitbart News.

