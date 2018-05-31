Hollywood Celebrates Samantha Bee Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘C**t’: ‘Brilliant,’ ‘Right on Target’

Milanopatow1
Getty Images/Getty Images

Some of the most well-known Hollywood stars are sounding off about the Samantha Bee’s comments calling White House advisor Ivanka Trump a “cunt.”

Prolific director Judd Apatow called the insult “right on target.”

“It’s weird that Trump calls nations shitholes and people animals and rapists and sons of bitches and one strong word – which is right on target- is found offensive,” Apatow said.

Left-wing Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called Bee’s rant “brilliant.”

“Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/b5f-uu1h8_w  SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER!”

Infamous male feminist Joss Whedon thinks Bee was being “too kind.”

Bee’s were met with extreme backlash from advertisers of her TBS late-night show to the White House.

State Farm and Autotrader suspended their advertiser sponsorship with Full Frontal. Bee issued an apology, which was applauded by TBS.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” TBS said in a statement. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Bee’s comment.

.