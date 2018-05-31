Hollywood Celebrates Samantha Bee Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘C**t’: ‘Brilliant,’ ‘Right on Target’

Some of the most well-known Hollywood stars are sounding off about the Samantha Bee’s comments calling White House advisor Ivanka Trump a “cunt.”

Prolific director Judd Apatow called the insult “right on target.”

“It’s weird that Trump calls nations shitholes and people animals and rapists and sons of bitches and one strong word – which is right on target- is found offensive,” Apatow said.

It’s weird that Trump calls nations shitholes and people animals and rapists and sons of bitches and one strong word – which is right on target- is found offensive. https://t.co/WWRT7H7ysg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 31, 2018

Left-wing Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called Bee’s rant “brilliant.”

“Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/b5f-uu1h8_w SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER!”

Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://t.co/Y6yZVG6AjF SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 31, 2018

Infamous male feminist Joss Whedon thinks Bee was being “too kind.”

Ivanka legitimized trump by being pretty & seeming sane, & libs created a (kinda sexist) Rapunzel narrative that she was ‘trapped’. She’s from a crime family, she married into a crime family, she’s a grown up. She will do as much damage as she can get away with. Sam was too kind. — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 31, 2018

Bee’s were met with extreme backlash from advertisers of her TBS late-night show to the White House.

State Farm and Autotrader suspended their advertiser sponsorship with Full Frontal. Bee issued an apology, which was applauded by TBS.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” TBS said in a statement. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Below is a roundup of celebrity reaction to Bee’s comment.

Why the fuck say it in the first place if you're going to apologise when some people don't fucking like it? Fuck the whinging cunts. #cunts https://t.co/j5EoxdalFl — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 31, 2018

Not quite as offensive as making it policy to separate children from their parents. Which I interpreted as your entire point. This world has gone mad. Everyone. Every single one. https://t.co/vKZgJByPF8 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 31, 2018

. @iamsambee please do not apologize. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018

Re: the Samantha Bee kerfuffle. Remember when Michelle Obama said, "When they go low, we go high"? Remember how well that worked for her husband during his Presidency? Remember how well it worked in 2016? Yeah, me neither. You know what works? Getting angry. Fighting back. — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) May 31, 2018

This Samantha Bee thing is about racists denying racism. They’re not out to get her, they’re out to inflict more violence on Black Americans by pretending to not understand the difference between a white woman insulting another white woman and blatant racism. I don’t buy it. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) May 31, 2018

but when she said it she … i mean, you can’t expect a comedian to play by the same … look, if we were in the u.k. and somebody used that word, we wouldn’t even … yeah, i got nothin … https://t.co/uzuJNjxyTZ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 31, 2018

I wish 1992 Roseanne Barr was on Twitter because she's have her sister Samantha Bee's back & be freaking hilarious about it!!! — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 31, 2018

We are all cunts today. ✊🏼 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 31, 2018

I hate that word, but Samantha Bee can use it however she wants. It’s not steeped in generations of racism and hate. It’s a vagina, for fuck’s sake. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 31, 2018

I believe @therealroseanne also used that word to describe Hillary…in a tweet. https://t.co/rNtL1Phy8x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2018

Honestly I think Samantha Bee was being generous. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2018

If you’re scolding someone for using salty language, it just shows that you know you’ve lost the argument — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 24, 2018