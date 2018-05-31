EXCLUSIVE – Gay Porn Kingpin: Double Standard for ‘Lying Homophobe’ Joy Reid

NEW YORK — Michael Lucas, a gay pornographic film actor and director, is calling out what he says is “hypocrisy” and a “double standard” in the entertainment industry.

Lucas charged “two sets of rules” are being evidenced by the swift firing of Roseanne Barr over racist remarks while NBC has remained silent in the face of liberal MSNBC host Joy Reid’s alleged and admitted anti-gay comments as well as significant questions about Reid’s claim that her controversial blog was hacked.

Speaking to Breitbart News in an interview, Lucas labeled Reid a “lying homophobe.”

Lucas is founder and CEO of Lucas Entertainment, New York’s largest gay adult film company and one of the biggest gay porn production companies in the world.

“Roseanne was fired swiftly for her disgusting, racist comments so why wasn’t Joy Ried when she made her disgusting, homophobic comments?” asked Lucas. “I think the answer is simple: Roseanne Barr is an outspoken Trump supporter, while Joy is an influential left-wing political commentator with a huge following.”

Lucas contended that “you can get away with homophobia as long as you are a liberal propagandist with a big mouth.”

“Let’s see if she will be fired now after it turned out that just like Barr, she was spreading a conspiracy theory that it was the U.S. government and not al-Qaeda that was behind the 9/11 attacks. I would not be surprised if she weasels her way out of this situation. After all, she was saying that it was the Republican Bush administration that killed 2,996 of its own people.”

Lucas was referring to a BuzzFeed report finding that Reid’s old blog promoted a 9/11 truther conspiracy movie that makes the unhinged claim that the U.S. government was behind the September 11, 2001 mass Islamic terrorist attacks. Reid’s blog postings also included statements raising suspicions about the U.S. government’s role in 9/11.

“I wonder if she would have spread this propaganda about 9/11 if a Democrat were in the Oval Office?” asked Lucas. “Reid is basically helping al-Qaida by raising these insane conspiracies.”

Regarding MSNBC’s silence, Lucas argued that “there is a double standard for lying homophobe Joy Reid.”

Reid is facing renewed scrutiny after her 9/11 conspiracy blog postings were unearthed and amid the quick firing of Barr over the star’s racist Twitter comments.

BuzzFeed found that Reid’s old blog linked to the 9/11 truther video “Loose Change 9/11.” Alongside the film promotion, the blog reads: “The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11? If you do, great. If you don’t, then everything that happened after that is called into serious question. Even if you’re agnostic, or you tend to believe that al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon and that the government had no warning such a thing could happen, it’s worth taking a second look.”

A second post alleges that U.S. officials identified the al-Qaida attack plotters “suspiciously soon.”

“For that matter, why did any of the WTV [sic] buildings fall…?” the blog continues. “Somehow I think it will be a generation before we get the full story on what happened on 9/11.”

After more questions were raised about her old blog last month, Reid took to her MSNBC show to offer an on-air apology to the LGBT community for some of her past comments, but she continued to suggest that not all remarks posted on the archives of her old blog, The Reid Report, were really written by her.

“Here’s what I know, I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me, but I can definitely understand based on things I have tweeted and I have written in the past why some people don’t believe me,” Reid announced on her AM Joy show. “I have not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry.”

Much of the controversy centers on blog posts from over a decade ago which contain anti-gay remarks. Last year, Reid admitted to writing anti-gay comments about then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, but when new anti-gay remarks surfaced last week she brought out a cyber expert to suggest that her blog had been hacked.

Some of the alleged posts contain phraseology critical of gay marriage and claim gay men go after “impressionable teens.” The posts also suggest in a derogatory manner that Tom Cruise, Karl Rove and the son of Chief Justice John Roberts are all gay.

“Most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing,” reads another post. “The nature of political correctness is that gay people are allowed to say straight sex is gross but the reverse is considered to be patently homophobic.”

While Reid disputes the authenticity of those posts — and her storyline alleging a hack has been widely questioned by the news media — she did admit in December 2017 to the other blatantly anti-gay posts.

Reid mockingly claimed with no evidence that then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist was secretly a gay man who married his wife so that he could run for president. Reid referred to Crist as “Miss Charlie.”

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘God, do I actually have to see her naked?’” Reid wrote on her blog.

Reid in December 2017 stated, “I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm.”

“It was insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb,” she added at the time. “There is no excusing it — not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.”

A Daily Beast investigation found Reid’s hacking claim to be not credible. “Claims by Joy Reid’s Cybersecurity Expert Fall Apart” was the title of a Beast investigative report.

“The Daily Beast investigated the MSNBC host’s claims that someone hacked her old blogs to make her appear homophobic and found that the evidence provided crumbles under scrutiny,” the Beast reported.

Writing at CNN.com, media reporter Tom Kludt maintained that “Reid’s hacking claims don’t add up.”

Kludt reported:

Reid’s claim rests on the idea that a hacker was tampering with her blog not years after the fact, but contemporaneously — sometimes within days or even hours of the events that were the subject of the posts — and that she never noticed. … A review of an archived version of the blog through the Library of Congress casts serious doubt on whether that material was indeed fraudulent, at least assuming that the archived version was itself not hacked, and Reid’s team says it is not claiming that.

Kludt concluded that Reid’s hacking claims “require a belief in several shifting and sometimes contradictory arguments — despite evidence offered to the contrary by outlets like The Daily Beast — and a belief that Reid was completely unaware of something going on right under her nose.”

