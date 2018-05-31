Kathy Griffin to Samantha Bee: ‘Do Not Apologize’ for Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘Feckless C*nt’

Kathy Griffin advised fellow comedian Samantha Bee Thursday not to apologize for her obscene insult in which the TBS late-night house called White House adviser Ivanka Trump a “Cunt.”

Bee found herself the subject of intense criticism and advertiser pullouts after she referred to the president’s daughter as a “feckless cunt” on her Wednesday Full Frontal show.

. @iamsambee please do not apologize. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Bee evidently did not put much stock in Griffin’s advice, apologizing for “cross[ing] a line” and calling her conduct “inappropriate and inexcusable” Thursday. Bee, in turn, received what appears to be a full acceptance of that apology from her network, TBS.

Voices from the political Right, including First Lady Melania Trump saw the handling of Bee’s offensive remark, the latest in a long line of vicious attacks on women associated with President Donald Trump, as part of widespread double-standard in the media. Left-leaning figures, according to this view, are seldom subjected to the outrage and ruin directed at conservatives who make inappropriate comments.

Griffin’s unsolicited advice for Bee came amid a slew of tweets questioning if the outrage over Bee’s insult was genuine. The day before, she launched in a 52-tweet defense of her own decision to pose for a photo shoot holding a bloody effigy of a decapitated President Trump last year. Griffin made the same claims about the outrage over these photos last year, calling it “complete BS.”

A) One year ago today my Trump photo was released. I have planned on doing this thread for a while but the fact that Sarah Sanders brought my name up at the podium today makes it even more appropriate for me to share some thoughts on what happened. Hope you'll take a look…. pic.twitter.com/kORS1RgfVz — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

The photos cost Griffin her jobs with networks like CNN. Griffin did apologize for her conduct, but later retracted that apology, letting loose a new obscene insult aimed at the president.

Griffin doubled down on her stance, calling White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a “hack” and claiming her characterization of Bee’s remarks as “disgusting” raised First Amendment concerns:

Shut the fuck up you hack. When the White House Press Secretary, on behalf of the President, says “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast..” we’re heading into first amendment territory. That I have to explain this to you reminds me how dumb you are. https://t.co/UGAOapDVG8 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Griffin also took the opportunity to promote her upcoming comedy tour by assuring fans the fallout from Bee’s insult and Roseanne Barr, who was promptly fired over an offensive tweet this week, will feature in her material: