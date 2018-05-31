Michael Moore Praises Samantha Bee’s ‘Brilliant Rant’ Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘C**t’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore praised comedienne Samantha Bee’s “brilliant rant” on Wednesday evening where she described President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a “feckless c*nt.”

In his Twitter message, Moore also accused the White House of failing to denounce Roseanne Barr’s racially charged remarks that led to ABC Entertainment canceling the reboot of her hit family sitcom Roseanne.

“Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night,” Moore wrote.

Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night. Watch it here: https://t.co/Y6yZVG6AjF SAM BEE: TRUTH-TELLER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 31, 2018

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said during an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee broadcast on Wednesday. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt.”

Bee later apologized for the remarks, stating that she “crossed the line,” while the White House demanded that Time Warner and TBS respond to the controversy.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Moore, meanwhile, remains one of Hollywood’s most unhinged opponents of the Trump administration, previously arguing that he is a “sociopath” who presents a “singular threat to humanity.”

Another anti-Trump celebrity to endorse Bee’s remarks was her fellow comedienne Kathy Griffin, who urged her not to apologize despite waves of criticism and advertiser boycotts.

. @iamsambee please do not apologize. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

