Academy Award-nominated actress Minnie Driver said Thursday that Ivanka Trump does not possess the intelligence or personality to be described as a “c*nt,” the profane term used by comedian Samantha Bee.

“That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used,” Driver wrote on Twitter. “But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth.”

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018

Driver joins fellow actress Sally Field, who tweeted Thursday that Ivanka was beneath the profane term.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c*nt,” Field said, adding, “cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest,” said Field.

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

The TBS late-night host branded Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt” after she tweeted a photograph of herself holding one of her sons.

The remark sparked a massive outcry from conservatives — still seething from ABC canceling Roseanne — and accusations of a double standard from corporate media.

Soon after Autotrader announced it would suspend advertising on the program Full Frontal, Bee issued an apology.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she said.

Shortly after, TBS issued a separate statement, admitting comedian’s foul-mouthed attack “should not have been aired.”

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Neither Turner nor its parent company Time Warner have indicated that CEO Jeff Bewkes will follow the lead of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who personally called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from Roseanne Barr, who then worked for Disney subsidiary ABC.