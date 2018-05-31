Punk band NOFX is facing backlash after joking about those killed during the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack, saying, “At least they were country fans and no punk rock fans.”

NOFX band members made the comments while on stage during the Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival.

People reports that NOFX frontman Fat Mike said, “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Hooray.” Another band member responded, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.”

Another band member then said, “That [massacre] sucked, but at least they were country fans and no punk rock fans.” He tried to bring levity to moment by adding, “You were all thinking it.”

Las Vegas morning show hosts Dave and Mahoney tweeted their disgust over the comments and pledged to never work with NOFX again:

NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

Additionally, The Blast reports Stone Brewing company –festival sponsor and makers of NOFX’s beer — announced they “are cutting all ties with NOFX.”

A Stone Brewing spokesperson said, “We at Stone Brewing are aware of NOFX’s insensitive and indefensible statements this past weekend. As a result, we are severing all our ties with NOFX, including festival sponsorship and the production of our collaboration beer.”

