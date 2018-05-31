Actress Sally Field chimed in on comedian Samantha Bee’s profane comments about Ivanka Trump Thursday, declaring that the President’s eldest daughter is beneath being called a “c*nt.”

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c*nt,” Field said, adding, “cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

Field’s further insult to Ivanka Trump received praise from CNN analyst Brian Karem, a former Playboy contributor who auditioned for his current gig at the cable network by ranting at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Karem dubbed the rumination on “c*nts” the “best tweet of the day.”

Bee called the White House senior a “feckless c*nt” after Ivanka Trump tweeted a loving photograph of herself with one of her two sons.

The profane insult set off a media firestorm, prompting the late-night host to apologize.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” tweeted Bee.

Shortly after, TBS issued a separate statement, admitting Bee’s foul-mouthed attack “should not have been aired.”

In wake of Bee’s remark, Autotrader announced on Thursday that it halted its advertising sponsorship of Full Frontal.

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal,” read a message from the Autotrader official Twitter account. “he comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company,” tweeted the company.

“As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Neither Turner Broadcasting nor its parent company Time Warner have indicated that CEO Jeff Bewkes will follow the lead of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who personally called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from Roseanne Barr, who then worked for Disney subsidiary ABC.