Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘Feckless C**t’

Samantha Bee tweeted an apology on Thursday afternoon, saying she “crossed a line” during Wednesday’s episode of her late-night show in which she called White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Bee’s vile remark toward Ivanka Trump came one day after Roseanne Barr’s show was canceled by ABC after she compared former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly called Jarrett to apologize to her for Barr’s comment. As of now, Time Warner president Jeff Bewkes has not followed in Bob Iger’s footsteps.

Bee’s swipe at Ivanka Trump led to Full Frontal advertiser Autotrader to pull its ad buys from the weekly TBS show.

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal,” read a message from the Autotrader official Twitter account. “he comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company.”

“As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the company’s tweet concluded.

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanded a response on Thursday from Time Warner and TBS on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said of Bee in a statement to reporters. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

A PR representative for Turner Broadcasting did not return phone and email messages from Breitbart News.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson