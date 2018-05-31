State Farm Pulls Ads from TBS’s ‘Full Frontal’ After Samantha Bee’s ‘Feckless C**t’ Remark

Hours after Autotrader pulled advertising from the TBS late-night talk show Full Frontal, insurance giant State Farm suspended its ad sponsorship of the Samantha Bee-hosted show after she called White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump.

“We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements,” State Farm said in a statement Thursday to TheWrap. “We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.”

State Farm’s decision to pull its ads from Bee’s weekly show came hours after Autotrader suspended its ad buys.

“Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal,” read a message from the Autotrader official Twitter account. “he comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company.”

“As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the company’s tweet concluded.

Bee apologized for her remarks late Thursday.

TBS applauded Bee’s apology but did not say if the show or its host would return.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” TBS said in a statement. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanded a response on Thursday from Time Warner and TBS on behalf of President Donald Trump.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said of Bee in a statement to reporters. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”

A PR representative for Turner Broadcasting did not return phone and email messages from Breitbart News.

