TBS Applauds Samantha Bee for Apologizing for Calling Ivanka ‘C*nt’; Does Little Else

The TBS network applauded comedian Samantha Bee for apologizing Thursday for incendiary remarks she made about White House adviser (and presidential daughter) Ivanka Trump the day before.

TBS, which is owned by Time Warner — the same company that owns CNN — hosts Bee’s show, Full Frontal.

On Wednesday, Bee called Ms. Trump a “feckless c*nt” and suggested that she seduce her father into changing his policies on immigration:

Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week. You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt. He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?

Observers noted that Bee’s remarks came just one day after comedian Roseanne Barr lost her show because of a racial joke she told at the expense of former President Barack Obama’s former senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett.

At least one advertiser, Autotrader, dropped Bee’s show. The White House called on executives at TBS and Time Warner to take action to “demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Bee apologized on Thursday, via Twitter:

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

TBS responded by applauding Bee’s apology, and adding an apology of its own:

Statement from TBS: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.” And…scene. — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) May 31, 2018

However, neither TBS nor Time Warner appeared to have taken any other action.

Neither have indicated that CEO Jeff Bewkes will follow the lead of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who personally called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from Roseanne Barr, who then worked for Disney subsidiary ABC.

