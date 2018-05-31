TBS Scrubs Episode of Samantha Bee Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘Feckless C*nt’

TBS has taken down Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in which she described President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a “feckless c*nt.”

According to a TBS who spoke with The Wrap, the episode will no longer be available online in an “in either an edited or unedited capacity.”

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” said during the episode.” You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt.”

“He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it,” she continued. “Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Bee has since apologized for her use of foul language.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” said in a statement on Thursday. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

On Thursday, the online car selling and trading giant Autotrader announced it would suspend its advertising sponsorship with Bee’s show, describing her rhetoric as “offensive and unacceptable.”

Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

Despite being a self-styled feminist, the 48-year-old comedienne has a long history of making crude comments about women within in the Trump White House, describing Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway as a “soulless, Machiavellian despot,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as “completely evil,” and Melania Trump as a “trophy wife-turned-reluctant first lady.”

Melania Trump’s Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham also issued a statement accusing the mainstream media of double standards in their reporting.

“Time and again the Trump family and members of this Administration are subjected to false reporting, hateful rhetoric and outrageous lies all in the name of freedom of speech or comedy, yet the main stream media stays silent,” Grisham said in a statement.

