White House Demands Response from Time Warner After Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump a C**t

The White House is demanding a response from Time Warner and TBS after comedienne Samantha Bee called President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t.”

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to reporters.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Samantha Bee said on her TBS comedy show, referring to a photo that Trump’s daughter posted on Instagram. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c**t!”

Sanders condemned Bee’s language as well as the “collective” silence from the establishment media.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” she said in a statement to reporters. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling.”