Cynthia Nixon Unloads on Trump, Cuomo, Clinton: ‘We’re in a Terrible Moment’

Former Sex and the City actress and gubernatorial candidate for New York Cynthia Nixon says that the nation is in a “terrible moment” under the Donald Trump presidency as think Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo is pandering to progressives.

In an appearance Thursday on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Nixon went after Trump and said his election fueled her political campaign.

“The election of Donald Trump was a wake-up call for this country and if we wanted to see real change, then we had to go out there and bring it on ourselves,” the actress said.

“I’m running really to address inequality here, to address racial inequality, to address economic inequality. I think that we’re in a really terrible moment for our nation in terms of the Trump agenda and the stage that he is setting for us,” Nixon said. “And it’s up to us who are progressives and who are Democrats to actually seize this opportunity, and there’s no better place to do that [than] in New York state.”

Nixon also went after her opponent and said she hoped to defeat Cuomo who she accused of failing to tackle economic inequality.

Nixon went on to claim that Cuomo’s failures mean he can “barely call [himself] a Democrat.”

“Our governor now, Andrew Cuomo, likes to say we’re the most progressive state in the union,” she said. “How can he say that when for the last eight years we haven’t done things like pass the New York Dream Act and pass the Woman’s Reproductive Health Act?”

“How could you have been governor for eight years and presided over this and not have movement on any of these issues? You can’t call yourself a progressive and I think, frankly, you can barely call yourself a Democrat.”

Nixon, who announced her campaign in March, has styled herself as a “progressive advocate” fighting for a “better, more equal New York,” and is currently standing as the nominee for the Working Families Party.

In January, the 51-year-old actress was one of many celebrities involved in ‘People’s State of the Union’ countering President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, where she blamed Russian interference for “shifting the election” in Trump’s favor.

According to a poll last month, Nixon has significantly closed the gap on Cuomo’s lead, trailing him by 28 points to 50 in a generic ballot. The election will take place November 6th.

