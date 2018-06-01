EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: Pro-Trump Comedians ‘Fearful of Every Word We Say’

NEW YORK — Legendary stand-up comic Jackie Mason contended that in the age of progressive activism seemingly targeting the right-wing, comedians are “fearful of every word we say” out of concern that comments can “somehow be connected to something that sounds conservative.”

Mason contended that there is a double standard between the way the entertainment industry approaches liberal comedians and those who espouse any conservative views, especially comedy figures who appear to support President Donald Trump.

“Roseanne Barr is thrown out immediately because she supports Trump,” Mason argued. “But if you are a leftist lowlife you can say or do whatever you want.”

Mason was speaking in a pre-taped interview scheduled to air on this reporter’s Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.”

Regarding ABC’s swift firing of Barr following her racist Twitter remark, Mason stated: “Let’s be honest about it. If she was in favor of Trump, do you think they would kick her out at all? As soon as she said, ‘I like Trump’, they wanted her to drop dead. If she has a job, 10-minutes later she’s not working.”

Mason, however, did not have many kind words for Barr, taking issue with some of the comedian’s past support for the Occupy movement and for the 9/11 truther conspiracy in addition to numerous other controversial remarks and views. “She pretends she is a conservative because that is how they pay her on the show,” Mason claimed.

Still, while panning her remarks, Mason questioned why Barr was so quickly fired despite an apology as opposed to liberal comedians who committed similar offenses, like Joy Behar’s mocking of Vice President Mike Pence over his religious convictions. Behar waited several weeks before finally apologizing in that case.

And Mason sounded off about the continued backing for TBS talk show host and comedian Samantha Bee, who called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” during a segment on her show and issued an apology after the comments sparked an outcry.

“Not only does Samantha Bee still have a job, she is being celebrated all over the country because she apologized,” he said.

Mason quipped that “this yenta” – referring to Bee – “has about as much talent as a shoehorn.”

“She deserves to be on the air like I deserve to be in charge of the plumbing in your building,” he added.

Mason said comedians need to restrict themselves when it comes to espousing conservative views:

It has not only gone insane, but we are restricted with every word we say, and every comedian is fearful of saying the wrong word because it can somehow be connected to something that sounds conservative. Or they can be accused of all sorts of things. You don’t know what to say or where to go. Because if they find out that there is one conservative. Even if he is in the audience. A conservative is not allowed to be in any part of the building during a comedy show. Even when they put up the building, if they find out the people working in the plumbing department are conservative he will be thrown out. Otherwise you will install a conservative toilet.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.