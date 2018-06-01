Roseanne Begged ABC Not to Cancel her Show

Roseanne Barr begged ABC not to cancel her show, according to tweets the now-fired sitcom superstar wrote on Thursday night.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” Roseanne Barr wrote. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

In a second tweet, she wrote, “He said: ‘what were you thinking when you did this?’ I said: ‘I thought she was white, she looks like my family!’ He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”

On Tuesday, Barr was fired and her number-one show abruptly canceled over a racist tweet where Barr compared former-Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, to an ape.

It now appears as though some or all of these tweets have been deleted, but they were reported on at the time by the Hollywood Reporter.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.