Television Academy Barred Media from Award Show Honoring Samantha Bee

The Television Academy banned the media from an event where foul-mouthed TBS late-night host Samantha Bee received an award for her show’s “inspirational content,” on the same day she was forced to apologize for calling White House adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t.”

Late on Thursday the Television Academy abruptly barred media from reporting from the award event held in Hollywood, Deadline reported.

Bee was slathered with praise by the Emmy Award group and honored for her “educational” and “inspirational” content.

“For its dedication to making the audience laugh while making it think, the Television Academy is proud to include Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in the Television Academy Honors,” the award announcement reads.

All these accolades were drawn up before Bee was forced to apologize after her Wednesday show where she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” and hinted that she engage in an incestuous sexual relationship with her father, President Donald Trump, to get a liberal policy Bee favors put into action.

By Thursday, Bee had apologized for her comment with a tweet saying, “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said in a statement. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

But, only hours before the award event, the Television Academy canceled all media reporting from inside the event.

“While members of the press is [sic] permitted to cover the red carpet, they will not have access to the actual cocktail reception/ceremony, which is taking place at the NeueHouse Hollywood,” Deadline reported.

Reporters were reportedly informed of the sudden decision by the Television Academy’s PR firm hours before the awards show began.

