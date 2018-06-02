Michelle Wolf: Comparing Trump to an Ape Is ‘Rude to Apes’

Netflix talk show host Michelle Wolf weighed in on the controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr’s “Ape” comparison to Valerie Jarrett by slamming President Donald Trump, who The Break host said isn’t as “accomplished” as apes.

Wolf’s Trump-bashing began with a new segment called “Internet Goofs,” which featured Barr’s “ape” tweet and the Roseanne star’s infamous photo of her dressed as Hitler posing in front of an oven holding baked “Jew cookies” (the photo was taken in 2009 for Jewish satire magazine, Heeb).

The third “goof” showed a Twitter post in which a user lamented the time HBO late-night host Bill Maher Compared President Trump to an orangutan.

“Don’t compare black people to apes,” Wolf said, “and also, don’t compare Donald Trump to an ape because that’s rude to apes.”

“Compared to Trump, apes are quite accomplished,” Wolf shouted. “They can ice skate, they’ve been to space, some of them know sign language, they’re not full of shit because they’re constantly throwing it.”

“So if you’re keeping score, it goes Ape, the guy who’s in charge of my goofs, and then Trump,” Wolf concluded.

Michelle Wolf’s Trump slams seem to be the going theme of her weekly talk show on the entertainment streaming giant. Last week’s installment saw the Comedy Central alum slam White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “ugly personality.”

The latest episode of The Break With Michelle Wolf hits Netflix on Sunday.

