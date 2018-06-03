Jim Carrey Art Depicts Mindless Melania Trump Being Brainwashed

Actor Jim Carrey shared his latest politically charged artwork on Sunday, this time mocking First Lady Melania Trump as a mindless captive as she continues to recover from a recent operation.

The artwork depicts Mrs. Trump, who recently underwent a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and has since been absent from public view, receiving electrical signals into her brain as well as adjusting her vision.

“Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine,” Carrey wrote on Twitter, captioning his painting. “They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others.”

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

The artwork appears to be inspired by the brainwashing process in Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian sci-fi film A Clockwork Orange.

During Mrs. Trump’s absence from public view, many have speculated with rumors and conspiracy theories over her whereabouts, with figures such as TBS late-night host Conan O’Brien joking that he and Trump hiked the Appalachian Trail.

I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed hikin​g the Appalachian Trail these past 22 days with Melania Trump. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 1, 2018

On Thursday, Melania Trump quashed rumors of her whereabouts by revealing she was still recovering in the White House while mocking the media for “working overtime” with their speculation.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she wrote on Twitter. “Rest assured, I’m here at the White House [with] my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Carrey, meanwhile, has now produced dozens of politically motivated artworks, the majority of which target Donald Trump or his administration, conservative causes, and the failures of the Democratic Party. The 56-year-old comedian, whose acting career has struggled of late, has previously claimed Trump is pushing America toward “suffering beyond all imagination.”

