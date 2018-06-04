Cher: ‘Scott Pruitt Deserves to Be in Prison’

Pop icon Cher has joined the chorus of liberals demanding that Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt be imprisoned for his alleged crimes against nature.

The “Believe” singer took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “Scott Pruitt deserves to be in prison.”

Cher followed that missive with another, saying, “I Hope Any poison He’s Allowed To come in contact with innocentChildren,comes back to him 10,000 TIMES.”

The singer and actress was responding to an article by the left-wing group Think Progress that accuses Pruitt of jeopardizing public safety by rolling back Obama-era regulations on risk management.

According to Think Progress, Pruitt’s EPA “…wants to roll back an Obama-era rule meant to reduce the risks of chemical disasters at more than 10,000 facilities across the nation.”

The rule was introduced by Obama in response to a 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, which killed 15 people.

However, a supporter of Pruitt with knowledge of the EPA’s workings dismissed this line as leftist spin and told Breitbart News:

“The Obama rule was just a way for green groups to harass chemical plants and create hysteria. The rollback has nothing to do with safety (as if chemical companies want disasters).”

Pointedly absent from Think Progress’s story is the fact that the West, Texas fire was caused not by poor management or insufficient regulation but by arson.

The rescindment of the regulation will remove the needless red tape and save taxpayers an estimated $88 million a year.