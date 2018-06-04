Chinese Media: Fire Samantha Bee for ‘Vulgar’ Ivanka Trump Comments

Chinese state media urged the firing of comedienne Samantha Bee in a column published Sunday, condemning her recent tirade against senior adviser to President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said during an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee broadcast on Wednesday.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt,” she continued:

An editorial in the Chinese state propaganda outlet Global Times published on Sunday suggested such remarks were part of America’s “debased media culture.”

“Bee as a host has the right to comment on the president’s immigration policy in her talk show. But whether she was right to vent her outrage by insulting someone with an obscene phrase is another matter,” the article contended. “In many countries, hosts would be fired for making insulting remarks or defaming others. It’s not an issue of freedom of speech, but a matter of media ethics and standards.”

The article goes on to criticize the views of mainstream outlets such as CNN, who posted a column entitled “Samantha Bee’s message was right even if her word wasn’t,” asserting Bee was right to challenge Ivanka’s stance on immigration, even if she used foul language.

“Such logic is absurd. Since when did the US media began to tolerate foul language in reporting and viewed it an effective way of strengthening argument?” the editorial continued, adding that such positions undermined the media’s credibility.

“Media are supposed to conduct fair and objective reporting,” it continued. “Even if some people hold that comments can be subjective as they are more about stance, expressing one’s position by flinging abuse undermines the US media’s credibility.”

China’s attack on the media and defense of Ivanka Trump may be an indication of trying to curry favor with Trump’s daughter, who remains a close adviser to her father on an array of issues. Last week, trade authorities approved the thirteenth Ivanka Trump trademark within three months, allowing her to sell products such as perfumes, chocolates, and baby blankets.

Bee has since apologized for her remarks, stating that they “crossed the line,” and has also lost advertisers as a result.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee wrote on Twitter. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

