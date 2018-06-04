Jon Stewart: Democrats ‘Don’t Give a ‘F**k’ About Russia Investigation

Comedian Jon Stewart says Democrats really “don’t give a fuck” about alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia to influence the 2016 election and, instead, urged the Left to defeat the President through the electoral process with “ideas.”

“In the same way that Donald Trump doesn’t really care about the word ‘cunt,’ let’s be honest with ourselves,” Stewart said during a Q&A session at the cultural festival Clusterfest, “We don’t really give a fuck about Russia.”

“But now we’ve got to act like it’s super important because we think it could end his presidency.” he continued. “Fuck impeaching the guy, fuck any of that stuff. Beat him, in an election, with ideas.”

Stewart also launched a defense of comedienne Samantha Bee, who stoked controversy last week after calling Trump’s daughter Ivanka a “feckless c*nt” for failing to challenge her father’s immigration policies.

“I’m going to tell you something about Sam Bee, because I’ve known her for a very long time,” he said, the Daily Beast reported. “You could not find a kinder, smarter, more lovely individual than Samantha Bee. Trust me, if she called someone a c*nt…”

Trump remains under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, an opportunity many Democrats hope could bring down his presidency. However, Mueller has yet to bring any formal charges against him.

The former Daily Show host, who makes no secret of his left-wing leanings, has previously criticized the mainstream media for “whining” over Trump’s hostile treatment of them.

“You know what I say? I say stop your whining,” he said of the media last February. “You finally thought you met your match — a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you [the media] are.”

In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, Stewart described Trump as a “thin-skinned narcissist with no government experience,” while launching a vicious attack on conservatives and Trump supporters where argued that America does not belong to them.

“You feel you’re this country’s rightful owners,” Stewart said. “There’s only one problem with that. This country isn’t yours. You don’t own it. It never was. There is no ‘real America.’ You don’t own it. You don’t own patriotism. You don’t own Christianity. You sure as hell don’t own respect for the bravery and sacrifice of military, police, and firefighters.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.