Top 7 Songs on Apple Music, Spotify are From Kanye West’s Album ‘Ye’

All seven songs from rap megastar Kayne West’s highly anticipated eight studio album, “Ye,” are sitting at the top of Apple Music and Spotify, marking the Grammy-winning rapper’s hip-hop dominance amid his embrace of President Donald Trump.

The “Jesus Walks” crooner took to social media over the weekend and again on Monday to thank his fans for their loyalty and support.

“For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again,” West tweeted late Saturday.

“I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn’t turn they back. I’m in tears right now. I love all of you,” the music and fashion mogul wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Def Jam Records executive Noah Callahan-Bever posted a screenshot which showed West owning the top seven spot on Spotify’s top 200 chart.

The Chicago native faced a flood of criticism after he openly encouraged his supporters to shun the “thought police” and challenge establishment thinking, signaled support for President Trump, and donned a MAGA hat. Celebrities called West a “lunatic,” California rapper Daz Dilligner issued a state-wide death threat to West, a Detroit radio station banned all of the rapper’s music, late-night host Stephen Colbert questioned his mental state, and a petition was launched urging Adidas to cut ties with West.

Adidas Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted roundly rebuked calls to drop West, black voter approval for Trump doubled within a week of West’s showing the President some support, and now the Kanye West is, again, sitting atop the charts.

