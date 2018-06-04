Netflix, J.J. Abrams, Lena Dunham Pen Get-Out-the-Vote Postcards to First-Time California Voters

Last week, progressive actors, directors, and entertainment streaming giants like Lena Dunham, J.J. Abrams, and Netflix, respectfully, sent “Get Out the Vote” postcards to California voters with the specific aim of recruiting first-time voters to the polls ahead of Tuesday’s highly-anticipated primary.

“Any excuse to actually write and send old fashioned postcards is a good one. But none better than encouraging first-time voters to vote,” A-list director-producer J.J. Abrams told the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Fox and Paramount studios, talent agencies CAA, UTA, and ICM, and streamers Netflix and Hulu also contributed to the Get-Out-the-Vote effort along with several production companies and communications firms and brands.

“Combined, they sent 3,000 postcards to eligible voters who have turned 18 since 2016,” noted the Hollywood Reporter.

Democrats see millennials as being key to flipping the Republican-controlled Congress in their favor in November. Progressive Democrat billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer has spent millions of his own fortune to reach out to the Golden State’s nearly 10 million millennial voters.

Last month, Breitbart News reported that “Democrats are reportedly spending millions of extra dollars in California in an attempt to prevent a primary “disaster” that would hurt their goal of regaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives this year.”

While Democrats are focused on eight congressional districts, in particular, Hollywood has reportedly been especially supportive of Democratic candidates Katie Hill of Santa Clarita and Mike Levin of San Diego County.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), in January, released a list of seven California Republicans they are planning to target, including Reps. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock, 10th district), David Valadao (R-Hanford, 21st district), Steve Knight (R-Palmdale, 25th district), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-Fullerton, 39th district), Mimi Walters (R-Irvine, 45th district), Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa, 48th district) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista, 49th district).

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.