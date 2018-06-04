Photos: Melania Trump Stuns in Little Black Dress to Honor Gold Star Families

First Lady Melania Trump made her first public appearance since undergoing surgery nearly a month ago, stunning in a little black dress to honor Gold Star families at the White House on Monday evening.

Mrs. Trump wore a little black dress and matching Manolo Blahnik suede stilettos to the Gold Star families event at the White House. Mrs. Trump wore her hair in her signature tousled waves and middle-part, matching her dark eye makeup to the cocktail dress.

Melanie Trump was last seen by the American public in early May when she welcomed home freed Americans from North Korea alongside President Trump, wearing a Christian Dior checkered suit, as Breitbart News noted.

