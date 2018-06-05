Jim Carrey Rips Trump’s Immigration Policies: ‘We’re Worse than Animals’

Actor Jim Carrey ripped President Donald Trump’s immigration policy in apolitically charged painting posted to Twitter on Tuesday, describing the behavior of government agencies as “worse than animals.”

“We sit by as children are slaughtered by the hundreds in their classrooms, taken from their refugee parents and locked in cages,” Carrey wrote on Twitter, a reference to recent cases of gun violence within America’s schools.

“We treat them like animals because we’re worse than animals: we’re Donald Trump’s Americans,” Carrey continued. “If this wickedness goes on our fate will be a cruel one.”

Carrey’s artwork appears to show a young boy being taken away by a larger, more powerful authority as he declares: “I want my mommy.”

The Dumb and Dumber star’s latest Trump-bashing post comes as law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on illegal immigrants, a process that has led to some children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The piece is merely the latest in Carrey’s growing collection of political artwork, the majority of which targets President Donald Trump, Republicans, or conservative causes.

Last week, Carrey depicted First Lady Melania Trump as a mindless captive as she recovered from a kidney operation that forced her to temporarily withdraw from public events.

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

The 56-year-old comedian, who acting career has stalled of late after appearing in two consecutive box office flops, remains one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics against the Trump administration. Last year, he claimed that his policies are pushing America toward “suffering beyond all imagination.”

