Seth MacFarlane Compares Not Baking Gay Wedding Cake to Discriminating Against Black People

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and A-List director-producer Judd Apatow reacted with outrage at Monday’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of Christian bakers in Colorado who refused to decorate a cake with gay wedding motifs on the basis of their religion.

The decision was handed down on the narrowest of grounds. The court held merely that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was not impartial in slapping Lakewood Colorado’s Masterpiece Cakeshop with an order forcing them to bake same-sex wedding cakes or no wedding cakes at all, perform “comprehensive staff training,” and make reports to the commission on compliance after one commissioner called their appeal to Christian beliefs “despicable.”

This apparently enraged Apatow, the man behind Anchorman, Superbad, and Bridesmaids, who accused the Court of “approv[ing] of hate:”

The Supreme Court has approved of hate. We all need to register to vote!!!! @RockTheVote @letamericavote @RepresentDotUs https://t.co/bYElBUM5mV — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 4, 2018

Similar to many left-leaning celebrities, Apatow has been increasingly extreme and frantic in his public expressions of his political views since the rise of Donald Trump, slamming even the leftist outlets like the New York Times for their coverage. After endorsing violent Antifa mobs as they attacked conservative students trying to attend a Milo Yiannopoulos speak at University of California Berkeley last year, Apatow accused President Trump of instigating a cover up around the accidental deployment of Hawaii’s ballistic missile warning system in January.

On Monday, he was joined by several other leftist celebs who vented their frustration over the Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling condemning the Colorado Civil Right Commission’s decision to sanction Masterpiece Cakeshop after one of the commissioners had compared not wanting to be involved in gay marriages on religious grounds to defending slavery and justifying the holocaust.

MacFarlane appeared largely in agreement with Apatow, posting a lengthy take comparing Masterpiece Cakeshop’s decision not to create certain cake decorations with refusals to serve black Americans:

DJ and electronic music sensation Moby got in on the action as well, jokingly endorsing discrimination against those whose political belief he does not share and taking a swipe at Christian owned fast food chain Chick-fil-A.

As the sole owner of @littlepinerestaurant I have to announce that my religious beliefs prevent me from serving bigoted, intolerant homophobes. Luckily there’s @chickfila for all of your homophobic needs. pic.twitter.com/HphTsfzmOv — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) June 4, 2018

Other celebrities also chimed in.

when trump is DONE – every judge he installed must be removed starting with gorsuch #REMOVEGORSUCH — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 4, 2018

If a shopkeeper refuses me service because his religion told him Asians are evil, we wouldn't even be having this case or discussion. My sexuality is as deep a part of me as my race, and yet it may be singled out as cause to deny me service, while our justices wring their hands. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 4, 2018