Chris Rock Warns Obamas: ‘Make Your Money,’ Just Not on Netflix

Veteran comedian and actor Chris Rock says Barack and Michelle Obama should pursue making millions in their post-presidency life but urged them not do so through lucrative deals with the streaming giant Netflix.

“I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score,” Rock told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.”

“I’d just send them over to Donald Glover,” he added. “That’s what I’d do.”

Last month, Netflix announced they had agreed a “multi-year agreement” with the former President and First Lady to help produce films and series for the platform, in a deal that was brokered by Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, who is also a former Obama official and campaign fundraiser.

The deal attracted criticism from across the political spectrum, with many conservatives complaining of a liberal bias at the company, while others have criticized the couple’s willingness to cash in on their time in the White House.

Chris Rock, meanwhile, has participated in his own Netflix stand-up special, Tamborine, that sees him “paint police officers as trigger-happy racist killers, claim Donald Trump’s presidency will end with the return of Jesus Christ, and cynically explaining why there will never be gun control in America.”

The 53-year-old Saturday Night Live alum was a stalwart defender of Obama and his presidency, regularly expressing support for his policies and dubbing the First Couple as the “Mom and Dad of the country.”

He was also one of many celebrities invited to Obama’s final White House party, which he described as like having “died and went to black heaven.”

