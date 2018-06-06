Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Céline Trench Coat for Hurricane Preparedness Meeting

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out alongside President Donald Trump on Wednesday to attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) meeting on hurricane preparedness, wearing a sculptural trench coat and snakeskin stilettos.
Mrs. Trump was all smiles as President Trump thanked her for her service to the nation. In her first public appearance out of the White House since undergoing kidney surgery last month, Mrs. Trump chose a Céline, camel-toned trench coat that featured a circle skirt and cinched belted waist.
The trench coat was paired with Jimmy Choo python stilettos, a pair of heels Mrs. Trump has worn with other ensembles in the past. Mrs. Trump’s sculptural coat was reminiscent of a burgundy Delpozo coat she wore last year while visiting South Korea, as Breitbart News noted.
Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump steps back into the public eye in a fierce, sculptural Céline trench coat and python Jimmy Choo stilettos. pic.twitter.com/7BgAgmohZK
