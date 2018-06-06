Samantha Bee Offers Feckless Apology for Calling First Daughter C*nt’: ‘Hoping to Reclaim Word’

Samantha Bee returned to Full Frontal on Wednesday and issued an angry apology for her controversial remarks regarding White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, saying, “it is a word I have used on the show many times hoping to reclaim it.”

“You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the President’s daughter and advisor last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it, this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that,” Bee said at the top of her show.

“I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest,” Bee continued, before inserting several jokes and criticism of the Trump administration’s policies into her monologue. “I never intended it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz. Many men were also offended by my use of the word… I do not care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues.”

“I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy,” Bee said of President Donald Trump’s border policy. “I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them and so to them I am also sorry.”

“I’m really sorry that I said that word. But, you know what? Civility is just nice words, may we should all worry little bit more about the niceness of our actions,” Bee concluded.

The TBS late-night host called Ivanka Trump “feckless cunt” after the White House advisor posted to Twitter a photo of herself snuggling her son.

After a social media firestorm prompted by the profane remark, Bee tweeted out an apology.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she wrote.

TBS — which scrubbed the episode from the Internet — admitted in a statement that “those words should not have been aired.” Full Frontal sponsors State Farm and Autotrader suspended their advertisements on the weekly show.

Bee was defended, supported, or praised by Hollywood celebrities from Jon Stewart to Michael Moore and Joss Whedon to Judd Apatow.

President Trump hammered Bee and her network and asked why the TBS host had not been fired for her “horrible language” and “low ratings.”