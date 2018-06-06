Teen Reality TV Star Jazz Jennings Celebrates Sex Change: ‘I’m Going to Have a Vagina’

Transgender reality TV star and LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings took to social media to gush about an upcoming penis-to-vagina gender reassignment surgery, telling fans “this is something I’ve wanted my entire life.”

Jennings, who was born a boy but whose parents set on a path to transition starting at the incredibly young age of five, proclaimed great excitement for the coming operation in a YouTube video.

“I’m going to have new genitalia,” Jennings said in the video. “Penis to vagina. That’s some serious s**t, y’all. I am just … I can’t believe it. I’m going to have a vagina.”

But Jennings did find one thing to miss about having a penis.

“The one sad thing is — peeing stand up is so cool,” the 17-year-old said. “I don’t think I’ve appreciated it enough to be able pee standing up … Honestly when you wake up in the morning and you’re lazy as hell and you’re tired, it’s the most convenient thing to do. I keep the toilet seat up … right when I go in I don’t have to touch all that slimy juice underneath the toilet seat. I just do it and sometimes I don’t even have to wash my hands if I don’t like touch anything.”

“This is something I’ve wanted my entire life,” Jennings added saying that this was a goal set at the age of three.

“Overall, I feel like the results are gonna be good. Hopefully, it’ll turn out well,” the TV personality concluded.

Jennings has been celebrated by LGBTQ activists. In 2014, Jennings co-wrote a children’s picture book called I Am Jazz and also wrote a memoir called, Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen. Last year, New York toymaker Tonner Doll Company released a $90 doll for children ages eight and up based on Jennings.

