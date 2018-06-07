Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Hervé Pierre Dress to Be Sold After Designer is Inundated with Requests
A custom dress designed by Hervé Pierre for First Lady Melania Trump will soon be available for purchase after the French-American designer was inundated with requests by women wanting to get their hands on the frock.
On social media, Pierre announced that Mrs. Trump’s custom green dress that he designed for her last year for her meeting with Queen Rania of Jordan. The dress features a frayed scarf belted around Mrs. Trump’s waist.
Pierre said that Mrs. Trump’s dress was such a hit with customers, that he will now be featuring it in his latest collection for purchase.
“I got so many requests about this dress that a very similar version will be part of the second collection,” Pierre wrote on Instagram.
“I got so many requests for this dress!” Pierre continued. “It will be the first time we are redoing a style the First Lady wore!”
Pierre also gave a sneak peek at the version of Mrs. Trump’s dress that will be available for purchase, revealing the sketch and updated look in an Instagram post.
Mrs. Trump stunned in the Hervé Pierre dress last year when she and President Trump hosted officials from Jordan for a meeting at the White House. Queen Rania is generally the best-dressed woman in the room, but Mrs. Trump upstaged her when she stunned in the look for the official visit.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Rania, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan at the West Wing of the White House, on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania at the West Wing of the White House, on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Rania, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan at the West Wing of the White House, on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania at the West Wing of the White House, on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania at the West Wing of the White House, on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Queen Rania of Jordan (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk along the Colonnade of the White House on April 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
From left, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania as they arrive at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April, 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan outside the West Wing of the White House April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump talks with students during a visit with Jordan’s Queen Rania to the Excel Academy Public Charter School in Washington, DC, April 5, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, and US First Lady Melania Trump welcome Jordan’s Queen Rania and Jordan’s King Abdullah II outside the West Wing of the White House on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Queen Rania of Jordan, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, walk along the Colonnade of the White House on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan are meeting at the White House. (Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images)
