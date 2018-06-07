Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Hervé Pierre Dress to Be Sold After Designer is Inundated with Requests

A custom dress designed by Hervé Pierre for First Lady Melania Trump will soon be available for purchase after the French-American designer was inundated with requests by women wanting to get their hands on the frock.

On social media, Pierre announced that Mrs. Trump’s custom green dress that he designed for her last year for her meeting with Queen Rania of Jordan. The dress features a frayed scarf belted around Mrs. Trump’s waist.

Pierre said that Mrs. Trump’s dress was such a hit with customers, that he will now be featuring it in his latest collection for purchase.

“I got so many requests about this dress that a very similar version will be part of the second collection,” Pierre wrote on Instagram.

“I got so many requests for this dress!” Pierre continued. “It will be the first time we are redoing a style the First Lady wore!”

Pierre also gave a sneak peek at the version of Mrs. Trump’s dress that will be available for purchase, revealing the sketch and updated look in an Instagram post.

Mrs. Trump stunned in the Hervé Pierre dress last year when she and President Trump hosted officials from Jordan for a meeting at the White House. Queen Rania is generally the best-dressed woman in the room, but Mrs. Trump upstaged her when she stunned in the look for the official visit.