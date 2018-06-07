Over Two Thirds of TBS Advertisers Absent Week After Samantha Bee’s Ivanka ‘Cu*t’ Slur

More than a dozen sponsors for Samantha Bee’s late-night show Full Frontal did not run advertisements on Wednesday’s episode, a week after the TBS host called White House advisor Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.”

Unlike last week’s episode which saw ad spots from national brands like Taco Bell, Apple, Haagen Dazs, and Jim Beam, Wednesday’s Full Frontal featured promos in large part from other programs on TBS and TNT, Variety reports.

Sponsors State Farm and Autotrader suspended their advertisements on the weekly show last week.

An embattled Bee returned to her Turner cable network show on Wednesday to deliver an angry apology, that was long on one-liners and short on remorse for Ivanka Trump.

“You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the President’s daughter and advisor last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it, this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that,” Bee’s apology began.

“I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest,” Bee said before lamenting that the media made her slur against Trump the “I never intended it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz. Many men were also offended by my use of the word… I do not care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues.”

“I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy,” Bee said of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. “I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them and so to them I am also sorry.”

“I’m really sorry that I said that word. But, you know what? Civility is just nice words, may we should all worry little bit more about the niceness of our actions,” Bee concluded.

