Roseanne Barr Retweets Attack on Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr retweeted an attack on Valerie Jarrett Thursday, just a little over a week after Barr was fired by ABC for writing and publishing a racist attack on Jarrett, a former White House adviser to President Barack Obama.

Written by @BullMooseGhost, the tweet Barr re-tweeted is addressed her directly and accuses Jarrett of wanting “Israelis and Jews chased into the sea.”

“You didn’t cause any pain,” the tweet read. “Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.”

You didn't cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she'll celebrate. — Ghost of Bull Moose (@BullMooseGhost) June 5, 2018

@BullMooseGhost was responding to conciliatory a tweet Barr published on June 5 that said, “I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused.”

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

Barr’s sitcom, Roseanne, which was the number-one show on television and already renewed for an upcoming season, was canceled by ABC last week after Barr compared Jarrett, a black woman, to an “ape.”

ABC executives are reportedly in ongoing talks and negotiations with Roseanne producers to revive the rebooted show with a spinoff centered around the liberal character Darlene, played by actress Sara Gilbert.

