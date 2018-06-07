WATCH: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Sing Stirring Duet in First ‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer

Pop mega-star Lady Gaga steps into the spotlight alongside A-lister Bradley Cooper in a rousing first look at the remake of the classic Hollywood musical A Star Is Born.

The film follows the broken love story between struggling veteran country crooners Jackson Maine (cooper) and Ally (Gaga), as they fight to find love and limelight.

The visuals see Maine find a confidence-deprived Ally singing in a bar. “I don’t sing my own songs,” she tells Cooper. “I just don’t feel comfortable. Almost every single person has told me that they liked the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I looked.”

“I think you’re beautiful,” he replies.

The country couple fall in love as they traverse the hills and valleys of love and stardom.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing. Your whole body is electrified,” said Cooper, who made the Warner Bros. Pictures film his first feature as director. “That was the initial igniter of the passion for me… then, it was about going back and watching the other versions, and each one had many merits, and I wanted to make sure that this movie paid homage to and was aware of the [others], and honored [them] as another incarnation, while at the same time being a very personal movie that lives on its own.”

A Star Is Born, which co-stars Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott, arrives in theaters Oct. 5.

