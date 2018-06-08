Robert De Niro Tells High Schoolers Trump Spreading ‘Bullsh*t’

Actor Robert De Niro used a recent high school awards ceremony to warn students that President Donald Trump is “spreading bullshit.”

“The one characteristic that comes through all of your work that I read, and that is the same quality of everything that Jimmy Breslin wrote, is the truth,” De Niro said this week during an awards ceremony for student recipients of the Rosemary Breslin ‘American Writer Award’ in New York.

“Our country is led by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that — bullshit,” he continued. “So what about the truth? What does the truth even mean today? I mean, if you’re Donald Trump it doesn’t mean anything.”

According to Page Six, De Niro’s comments were received with a loud round of applause.

It is not the first time that De Niro has used ceremonial events to unload his political views on the current president.

During an after-dinner speech in March for the Fulfillment Fund, a charity that helps underprivileged people access higher education, De Niro lamented how a good education cannot fix fundamental human flaws, using Trump as an example of someone who “lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

“A college education is important, but education without humanity is ignorance,” the 73-year-old Oscar-winner said. “Look at our president. He made it through the University of Pennsylvania, so he was exposed to a quality education, but he’s still an idiot. And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

Last year, The Godfather star used his speech at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala to describe President Trump as a “lowlife,” while fantasizing about preventing him from sitting on a park bench dedicated to himself.

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at the time. “Fuck you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherfucker.”

Since Trump announced his candidacy, De Niro has repeatedly derided and threatened him, and in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election declared he wanted to “punch him in the face.”

“I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” De Niro said in an anti-Trump video broadcast.

“He’s an embarrassment to this country,” the actor continued. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

